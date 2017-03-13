Animal control claims longtime family dog is wolf hybrid, refuses to return him
A family says animal control officials in Aurora, Colorado, won't give back their beloved family dog after it escaped from the yard, claiming the animal is actually a wolf-hybrid , according to KDVR. The Abbato family has had Capone for nearly 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 min
|henu
|27,437
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|40 min
|Wondering
|45,870
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Jane
|713
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Hoodrich
|77
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|16 hr
|greasy creek
|6
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|factsnotspeculation
|3
|Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ...
|Mar 6
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC