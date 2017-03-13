Animal control claims longtime family...

Animal control claims longtime family dog is wolf hybrid, refuses to return him

13 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

A family says animal control officials in Aurora, Colorado, won't give back their beloved family dog after it escaped from the yard, claiming the animal is actually a wolf-hybrid , according to KDVR. The Abbato family has had Capone for nearly 10 years.

