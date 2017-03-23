Angry Chicken, a new fried Korean chi...

Angry Chicken, a new fried Korean chicken restaurant and bar concept, ...

Angry Chicken, a new fried Korean chicken restaurant and bar concept, Dae Gee to open off Havana Street in Aurora this summer A wave of Asian-inspired food offerings including a Korean fried chicken restaurant and an expansion of the popular Japanese ramen spot, Katsu Ramen , are coming to the Birchtree Center in Aurora this summer. The Angry Chicken, a new, rice-battered fried chicken restaurant and bar concept, and Dae Gee, a Korean barbecue franchise with three locations in the metro area , are both under construction now the at shopping center on the southeast corner of East Jewell Avenue and South Havana Street.

