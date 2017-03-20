Affidavit: Postal worker faked cancer diagnosis
AURORA, Colo. A United States Postal Service employee is facing a number of fraud charges in connection to allegations that she faked a cancer diagnosis in order to use hundreds of hours of sick time.
