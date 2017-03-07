$27,000 reward offered for help finding killer of Aurora Good Samaritan
Aurora police are asking the public's help to find the killer of a Good Samaritan who was shot when he tried to stop an assault last month. Kelly Acosta, 29, was killed when he stepped in as a man was assaulting a woman in a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle early on Feb. 18. A total of $27,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.
