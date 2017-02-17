Watch: Video shows fatal Denver train...

Watch: Video shows fatal Denver train collision with van

21 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An early morning crash between a University of Colorado RTD A-Line train and a vehicle has left one person dead, February 14, 2017. Aurora police say the crash at Chambers and Smith roads killed the driver of a van.

