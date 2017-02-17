Watch: Video shows fatal Denver train collision with van
An early morning crash between a University of Colorado RTD A-Line train and a vehicle has left one person dead, February 14, 2017. Aurora police say the crash at Chambers and Smith roads killed the driver of a van.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|44,881
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|26,969
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|noroseglasses
|121
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Mountain High
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|angel721 P
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC