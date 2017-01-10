Watch: High School Runner Pulled Over By Cop Who Surprises Him With Trophy
Casey Clinger was on his way to an early morning track practice at American Fork High School in Utah when he was pulled over by a police officer, for "speeding." As it turned out, Clinger, who won a second consecutive title at Nike Cross Nationals in December, was given a giant trophy and the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award instead of a ticket.
