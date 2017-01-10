Watch: High School Runner Pulled Over...

Watch: High School Runner Pulled Over By Cop Who Surprises Him With Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Runner's World

Casey Clinger was on his way to an early morning track practice at American Fork High School in Utah when he was pulled over by a police officer, for "speeding." As it turned out, Clinger, who won a second consecutive title at Nike Cross Nationals in December, was given a giant trophy and the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award instead of a ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Brian_G 44,810
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr tbird19482 26,931
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 7 hr angel721 P 4
Mexicans (Mar '14) Sun Lavey 120
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun Chris 705
Cops Feb 11 Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Feb 11 Jamie Dundee 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC