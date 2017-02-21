'Valve turners' object to Sonnenberg bill
This week, the environmental group Climate Direct Action is prompting its supporters to hold "house parties" around the nation to hear from "valve turners," what the group calls the next wave of action against oil and gas pipelines. The house parties are intended to raise money for the legal defense of five individuals, who aren't identified, who shut off the emergency valves for "major tar sands pipelines" in the U.S. last October and shut down 15 percent of the oil used in a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangstalked
|15 min
|Observer
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|23 min
|tbird19482
|27,121
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,000
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|6 hr
|jake
|2
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|20 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|22 hr
|Walther
|1
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|23 hr
|VF 201 Navy Retired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC