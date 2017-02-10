UCHealth Chooses Best Doctors to Help Maximize Clinical Efficiency,...

UCHealth Chooses Best Doctors to Help...

Best Doctors , the global health company that solves the unsolvable in health care, today announced the launch of a partnership with UCHealth that will bring Stratus, a high-powered health care data intelligence application, to its care providers and patients. Stratus helps health systems pinpoint where limited resources can make the greatest impact, by focusing in from a population perspective down to a patient view in a matter of seconds.

