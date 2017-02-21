Tocabe to Open its Third Location This Summer
Last spring, Denver's Tocabe became the largest Native American restaurant chain in the nation when it added a food truck to its arsenal. Now, Tocabe intends to grow its forces by adding a third brick-and-mortar location in Aurora.
