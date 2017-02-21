Tocabe to Open its Third Location Thi...

Tocabe to Open its Third Location This Summer

Last spring, Denver's Tocabe became the largest Native American restaurant chain in the nation when it added a food truck to its arsenal. Now, Tocabe intends to grow its forces by adding a third brick-and-mortar location in Aurora.

