Tim Sutton's Dark Night Finds Beauty and Pain in Teen Lives Before a Shooting

Suburban teendom often means killing time, auditioning selves, inhabiting the you that you can pull off for now but also maybe worrying about the you you'll aim for next. Few films honor that uncertain aimlessness like Tim Sutton's Dark Night , an anthro-fiction offering exquisitely framed, long-take looks at Sarasota teenagers not doing much.

