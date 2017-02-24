Teachers, students pay a heavy price for measly TABOR refunds
On the 25th anniversary of Amendment 1, also known as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, the impacts of starving highway maintenance funds, programs for the disabled, higher education systems, mental health care and rural economic development programs are plain to see. But for sheer craven destructiveness, nothing compares with what the state's convoluted tax limitation measures have done to public schools.
