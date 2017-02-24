Teachers, students pay a heavy price ...

Teachers, students pay a heavy price for measly TABOR refunds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Denver Post

On the 25th anniversary of Amendment 1, also known as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, the impacts of starving highway maintenance funds, programs for the disabled, higher education systems, mental health care and rural economic development programs are plain to see. But for sheer craven destructiveness, nothing compares with what the state's convoluted tax limitation measures have done to public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 2 hr Bud Good 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 45,158
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 27,199
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Sun Kent 26
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Sun Leroll 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Sun Leroll 3
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Fri Mountain High 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC