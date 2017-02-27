Tattered Cover Couple to turn Abandon...

Tattered Cover Couple to turn Abandoned Ranch into a "Live in" Library this Summer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 303 Magazine

For more than 30 years, Jeff Lee and his wife Ann Marie Martin have been book buyers at Tattered Cover Bookstore. During that time they have amassed a huge personal collection - 35,000 volumes to be exact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,206
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 27,218
last post wins! (Feb '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 26,265
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Tue lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Mon Marie 4
Blacks must leave! Mon MAGA2016 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC