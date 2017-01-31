RTD R Line to open this month, but more time needed to fix a train crossing problems
The new R Line connecting Aurora to the rest of RTD's rail system is expected to open Feb. 24, but the transit agency still hasn't resolved software issues on the University of Colorado A Line crossings and will seek another waiver from the feds to keep it operating. The R Line connects 10.5 miles of new light rail to existing track at Nine Mile Station.
