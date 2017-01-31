RTD R Line to open this month, but mo...

RTD R Line to open this month, but more time needed to fix a train crossing problems

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The new R Line connecting Aurora to the rest of RTD's rail system is expected to open Feb. 24, but the transit agency still hasn't resolved software issues on the University of Colorado A Line crossings and will seek another waiver from the feds to keep it operating. The R Line connects 10.5 miles of new light rail to existing track at Nine Mile Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr lides 44,590
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 21 hr tbird19482 26,906
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Tue NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Tue Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor Tue bobinsky 1
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Jan 29 Pepto Bismol 151
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC