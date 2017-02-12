Review: 'Dark Night,' a film by Tim Sutton

Vague and ambiguous to a fault, filmmaker Tim Sutton's abstract, "ripped from the headlines" thriller Dark Night thinks it's asking viewers to meditate on darker societal issues, but ends up saying nothing thoughtful or interesting. It's not that a film like Dark Night , which takes inspiration from recent tragic headlines about shootings in movie theatres, has to hold the hand of viewers to make a point about gun violence in America, but it seems like asking Sutton to employ a bit more focus and depth is too much to ask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gate.