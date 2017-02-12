Review: 'Dark Night,' a film by Tim S...

Review: 'Dark Night,' a film by Tim Sutton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Gate

Vague and ambiguous to a fault, filmmaker Tim Sutton's abstract, "ripped from the headlines" thriller Dark Night thinks it's asking viewers to meditate on darker societal issues, but ends up saying nothing thoughtful or interesting. It's not that a film like Dark Night , which takes inspiration from recent tragic headlines about shootings in movie theatres, has to hold the hand of viewers to make a point about gun violence in America, but it seems like asking Sutton to employ a bit more focus and depth is too much to ask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Truth 45,163
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 min Respect71 27,201
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 1 hr Trump forever 6
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Sun Kent 26
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Sun Leroll 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Sun Leroll 3
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Feb 24 Mountain High 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC