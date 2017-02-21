Reader: Spare us from a Robert Dear execution trial

He-who-shall-not-be-mentioned may deserve to die for what he did at Planned Parenthood, but that doesn't mean that the taxpayers deserve to be saddled with costs of a death penalty trial. George Brauchler, the Arapahoe County district attorney in the James Holmes Aurora theater case, sought the death penalty, probably to further his own political ambitions, even though Holmes offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.