Protesters angered by Trump's immigration policies gather outside ICE facility in Aurora

About 100 people gathered outside a federal immigration center in Aurora on Saturday evening to protest President Donald Trump's plans to ramp up deportation enforcement. The rally, held outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Oakland Street, was a "peaceful protest to show that Coloradans and Americans stand in solidarity with our immigrant population," according to organizer Holly Smith.

