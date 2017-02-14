Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect
Photographs from an Aurora bank robbery were released Tuesday, and investigators seek the public's help in identifying a suspect. The robbery happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at Chase Bank, 5800 S. Parker Road, Aurora police said.
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
