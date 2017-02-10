Police Need Help in Finding Missing L...

Police Need Help in Finding Missing Local Teen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

A teenager in the city of Aurora has been missing since Saturday, and officials are now asking for the public's help in bringing him back home. According to the Aurora Police Department Facebook page , 17 year old Nathan Henderson was last seen Saturday at Skate City in Littleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min EdmondWA 44,805
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,930
Mexicans (Mar '14) 15 hr Lavey 120
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun Chris 705
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) Sun resposibility 3
Cops Sat Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC