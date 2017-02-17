Police citizenship bill clears Senate

Police citizenship bill clears Senate

1 hr ago

It's one thing to allow non-citizens help defend the United States outside of the country, but it's something else entirely to have them enforcing laws on citizens within the nation, Republican senators said Friday. In debating a bill that would require all Colorado law enforcement members to be U.S. citizens, Republicans said that should be a no-brainer basic requirement.

