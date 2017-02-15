Police Arrest Man After He Allegedly Set Own Home On Fire
AURORA, Colo. - Police in Aurora arrested an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in an earlier incident involving a series of bizarre events that started in Federal Heights early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest planned at Elitch Gardens by breastfeed... (Jun '07)
|8 min
|CommonSense
|2,889
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|44,881
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|26,969
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|noroseglasses
|121
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Mountain High
|2
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|angel721 P
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC