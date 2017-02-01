Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alter...

Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alternative medicine, can be deadly

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

High-concentration peroxide, sometimes promoted in alternative medicine circles for cleanses or as a so-called "natural cure," can lead to numerous life-threatening ailments and death itself, according to a paper published online yesterday in Annals of Emergency Medicine . "Ingesting high-concentration peroxide can cause embolisms affecting the cardiac, respiratory and neurological systems, leading to permanent disability or death," said lead study author Benjamin Hatten, MD, MPH, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr River Tam 44,604
Mexicans (Mar '14) 4 hr Robert 118
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 16 hr tbird19482 26,910
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 17 hr Denny 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 20 hr guest 3
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Jan 29 Pepto Bismol 151
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC