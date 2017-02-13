Parent group opposes Cherry Creek Sch...

Parent group opposes Cherry Creek School District proposal to change start times

15 hrs ago

Some parents are pushing back against a proposal to delay start times in the Cherry Creek School District, fearing it would be unsafe for the district's younger students. The district has studied the issue for more than a year and says starting middle and high school classes an hour later would better align with the biological alarm clocks of older kids.

