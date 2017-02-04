New plaque on Aurora bridge honors 11-year-old killed by drunken driver
A bronze plaque will be unveiled at the pedestrian bridge on East Sixth Avenue and Vaughn Street in Aurora Saturday during a rededication ceremony for Doris Ann Brown,11, who was hit and killed by a drunken driver in 1972. The original bridge was built in 1973.
