Memory care residence in Aurora links people's past passions with physical therapy

Chelsea Place residents from left to right, Sandy Diskin, Alice Killim, Ruth Updike, and Gwen Sowell participate together in a barre class to help improve strength, balance, and even the ability to stand for a period of time. It's the details - the specific places and times and people and productions - that are foggy, but the gist of the experience, the disjointed recollection of her lifelong passion is always present in Sandra Diskin's mind.

