Man accused of illegally buying gun u...

Man accused of illegally buying gun used in 2013 Eagle County slaying ...

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A man accused of illegally purchasing a gun used in the 2013 slaying of an Aurora woman - a former nun who was killed by her daughter - in Eagle County has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Jeffrey Lumpkin, 32, also was ordered Wednesday to serve four years of supervised probation, prosecutors say.

