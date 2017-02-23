Man accused of illegally buying gun used in 2013 Eagle County slaying ...
A man accused of illegally purchasing a gun used in the 2013 slaying of an Aurora woman - a former nun who was killed by her daughter - in Eagle County has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Jeffrey Lumpkin, 32, also was ordered Wednesday to serve four years of supervised probation, prosecutors say.
