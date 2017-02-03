Lawmakers to discuss killing death penalty
They don't expect to get it through the entire Legislature, but state lawmakers need to talk about it, two legislators said of their bill to do away with the state's death penalty. The legislators, both Denver Democrats, said that while they don't expect the bill to pass the Republican-controlled Senate, they believe it's important to have as many conversations about the subject as possible.
