Lawmakers to discuss killing death pe...

Lawmakers to discuss killing death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

They don't expect to get it through the entire Legislature, but state lawmakers need to talk about it, two legislators said of their bill to do away with the state's death penalty. The legislators, both Denver Democrats, said that while they don't expect the bill to pass the Republican-controlled Senate, they believe it's important to have as many conversations about the subject as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Maverick 808 26,912
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) 4 hr CriminalGAng303 320
News Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more... Fri Alex 1
News Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ... Fri As I see it 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) Fri lides 44,604
Mexicans (Mar '14) Fri Robert 118
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Thu Denny 4
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC