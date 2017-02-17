Latest construction defect litigation bill borrows from previous ideas
A new construction defect litigation reform measure was introduced on Friday that is being framed as "progress," despite a lack of buy-in so far from developers. Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, announced the bipartisan legislation on Friday, just prior to the bill being assigned to the Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 min
|River Tam
|26,983
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|River Tam
|44,890
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Mountain High
|2
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|angel721 P
|4
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Feb 3
|Alex
|1
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|Jan 29
|Pepto Bismol
|151
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC