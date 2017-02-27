Jalecc Taylor's Probation in Little Brother's Death Actually a Life Sentence, DA Says
Update: Teen Jalecc Taylor has been sentenced to two years of intensive supervised probation under the juvenile system for negligent child abuse resulting in the death of Anthony Hemmings, his ten-year-old brother, last year. Anthony was fatally shot at his Aurora home, located in the 1500 block of Galena Street, on June 4, 2016.
