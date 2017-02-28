Illegal Immigrants Sue For-Profit Pri...

Illegal Immigrants Sue For-Profit Prison For 'Forced Labor'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Current and former detainees, including illegal immigrants, are suing the country's second largest private prison company, alleging the for-profit institution forced them to work for extremely low wages or nothing at all. A federal judge ruled Monday that inmates at a detention center in Colorado can participate in a class-action lawsuit against the private corrections company, GEO group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 45,188
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr tbird19482 27,215
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 19 hr sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY 23 hr lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Mon Marie 4
Blacks must leave! Mon MAGA2016 2
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) Mon Trump forever 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC