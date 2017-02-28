Illegal Immigrants Sue For-Profit Prison For 'Forced Labor'
Current and former detainees, including illegal immigrants, are suing the country's second largest private prison company, alleging the for-profit institution forced them to work for extremely low wages or nothing at all. A federal judge ruled Monday that inmates at a detention center in Colorado can participate in a class-action lawsuit against the private corrections company, GEO group.
