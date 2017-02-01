Florida businesses that banguns could...

Florida businesses that banguns could be held liable forleaving patrons defenseless

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Florida businesses that ban guns could be held liable for leaving patrons defenseless Miami Herald [FL], by Kristen M. Clark Say a movie theater in Florida banned its patrons from carrying concealed handguns, but a mass shooter came in anyway and attacked - not unlike what happened in Aurora, Colorado, almost five years ago. Under an NRA-backed measure proposed this week in the Florida Legislature, victims who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon could sue the theater for damages, because its weapons ban left them disarmed when they might have been able to use their gun to thwart or stop the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr TomInElPaso 44,593
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Tue tbird19482 26,906
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Tue NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Tue Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor Tue bobinsky 1
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Jan 29 Pepto Bismol 151
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC