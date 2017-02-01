Florida businesses that banguns could be held liable forleaving patrons defenseless

Florida businesses that ban guns could be held liable for leaving patrons defenseless Miami Herald [FL], by Kristen M. Clark Say a movie theater in Florida banned its patrons from carrying concealed handguns, but a mass shooter came in anyway and attacked - not unlike what happened in Aurora, Colorado, almost five years ago. Under an NRA-backed measure proposed this week in the Florida Legislature, victims who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon could sue the theater for damages, because its weapons ban left them disarmed when they might have been able to use their gun to thwart or stop the attack.

