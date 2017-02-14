Fatal Denver airport train collision with van investigated
Police and federal railroad officials are investigating how a motorist ended up driving through a railroad crossing Tuesday and colliding with Denver's airport train. The van's driver was killed in the collision and four train passengers suffered minor injuries.
