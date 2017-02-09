Denver's population of people living ...

Denver's population of people living in the country illegally...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Denver Post

Denver ranks among the 20 U.S. metro areas with the largest numbers of people living in the country illegally, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Pew Research Center. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area was home to an estimated 130,000 unauthorized immigrants, ranking No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 49 min Respect71 44,746
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,926
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 7 hr resposibility 3
Cops 19 hr Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Fri Vato 8
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Fri Vato 321
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC