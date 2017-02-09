Denver's population of people living in the country illegally...
Denver ranks among the 20 U.S. metro areas with the largest numbers of people living in the country illegally, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Pew Research Center. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area was home to an estimated 130,000 unauthorized immigrants, ranking No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|Respect71
|44,746
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|26,926
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|resposibility
|3
|Cops
|19 hr
|Hottie
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Vato
|8
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Vato
|321
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC