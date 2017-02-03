Denver refugees, immigrants ask city ...

Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more to help calm nerves over Trump orders

There are 1 comment on the Denver Post story from Yesterday, titled Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more to help calm nerves over Trump orders. In it, Denver Post reports that:

Protesters at the Colorado Supreme Court steps to protest the blocking of refugees coming to this country Jan. 25, 2017 in Denver. The "I Drive Colorado" campaign is made up of forty organizations statewide.

Alex

Lancaster, CA

#1 Yesterday
Why no protests or outrage for all those Americans killed by illegals?

http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp

http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/murder...

http://drrichswier.com/2016/09/07/illegal-ali...

The Illegals DEMAND their rights in Wisconsin LOL

http://host.madison.com/ct/news/local/govt-an...
