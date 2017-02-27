Debate over liquor sales in grocery s...

Debate over liquor sales in grocery stores draws another round

21 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A debate over a measure framed as a "cleanup" of full-strength alcohol sales in supermarkets devolved Monday into a referendum on big-box versus small retailers. Democrats were at odds with each other over whether the measure from Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, would result in "wiping out" small liquor stores.

