Deaf man killed during R-Line testing in Aurora

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 6:09PM MST expiring February 20 at 2:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 6:09PM MST expiring February 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 5:57PM MST expiring February 20 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 1:37PM MST expiring February 20 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt Fire Weather Watch issued February 19 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 20 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:56PM MST expiring February 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.