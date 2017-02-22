Dark Night Is Easy Dislike but Hard to Dismiss
The degree of difficulty, however, tends to increase sharply with the weightiness of the premise. Dark Night takes an extremely provocative topic-a seemingly random mass shooting-and applies a heavy layer of arty artlessness to the material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|27,179
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,104
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|emerald
|709
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Mountain High
|2
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Fri
|@Real Kelly
|4
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|Mountain High
|2
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC