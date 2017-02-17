Daily Record: Loveland police calls F...

Daily Record: Loveland police calls Feb. 15-16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

3:19 p.m. At the Loveland Police and Courts Building, 810 E. 10th St., a 35-year-old Commerce City man turned himself in on three misdemeanor warrants alleging shoplifting, failure to appear in court and failure to comply with probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 44,891
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr tbird19482 26,986
Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16) Thu Mountain High 2
Yin and yang Feb 14 Yin and yang 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) Feb 13 angel721 P 4
News Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more... Feb 3 Alex 1
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Jan 29 Pepto Bismol 151
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC