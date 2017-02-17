DA clears Aurora officer who shot man in buttock, as suspect ran from police
An Aurora police officer who shot an armed man in the buttock as the suspect ran from police has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Natnael Gebretsadik was shot by officer Barry Gomez on May 15 as Gebretsadik, who had a handgun, ran from officers during a traffic stop in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 min
|tbird19482
|27,001
|I wanna party
|4 hr
|Dan
|1
|Sex
|5 hr
|ThatRandomGuy
|1
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|Mountain High
|2
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|angel721 P
|4
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Feb 3
|Alex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC