Coroner identifies mute, hearing-impa...

Coroner identifies mute, hearing-impaired refugee from Myanmar struck and killed by R-Line in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Adams County authorities have identified the 35-year-old mute, hearing-impaired refugee from Myanmar struck and killed during testing of RTD's R-Line train in Aurora earlier this month as he walked across its tracks. Saw Eh, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the University of Colorado Hospital following the Feb.19 collision near 30th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min tbird19482 45,170
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 27 min tbird19482 27,204
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY 6 hr lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 9 hr Marie 4
Blacks must leave! 14 hr MAGA2016 2
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 17 hr Trump forever 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC