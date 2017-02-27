Coroner identifies mute, hearing-impaired refugee from Myanmar struck and killed by R-Line in Aurora
Adams County authorities have identified the 35-year-old mute, hearing-impaired refugee from Myanmar struck and killed during testing of RTD's R-Line train in Aurora earlier this month as he walked across its tracks. Saw Eh, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the University of Colorado Hospital following the Feb.19 collision near 30th Avenue and Peoria Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|tbird19482
|45,170
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|27 min
|tbird19482
|27,204
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|sharon
|711
|Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY
|6 hr
|lebnaprincess
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|9 hr
|Marie
|4
|Blacks must leave!
|14 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|Trump forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC