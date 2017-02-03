Colorado woman quits her job, wins $3.3 million jackpot days later
Yahnique S. won the prize last Saturday when she purchased a quick pick ticket at the King Soopers at 1155 South Havana in Aurora. The winning numbers were 10-14-25-30-31-32.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|10 min
|UmDuh
|84
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|lides
|44,606
|Transgender Support Group
|20 hr
|Nikkster
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Sun
|tbird19482
|26,913
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Sat
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Fri
|Alex
|1
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Fri
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC