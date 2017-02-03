Colorado woman quits her job, wins $3...

Colorado woman quits her job, wins $3.3 million jackpot days later

18 hrs ago

Yahnique S. won the prize last Saturday when she purchased a quick pick ticket at the King Soopers at 1155 South Havana in Aurora. The winning numbers were 10-14-25-30-31-32.

