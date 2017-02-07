Colorado ranks 10th in U.S. for solar...

Colorado ranks 10th in U.S. for solar jobs

Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Justin Woodbury of Namaste Solar secures solar panels for a photovoltaic solar array system on the roof of a house in the Sorrel Ranch area of Aurora. Colorado's solar companies added more than 1,000 workers last year, allowing the state to cling to its top-10 ranking as a hub of solar energy employment, according to the National Solar Jobs Census .

