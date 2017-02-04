Colorado lawmakers should bring public records into the 21st century
For half a century, public records laws have been indispensable tools for disproving "alternative facts" and getting to the truth about government spending, activities and decision making. But in our state, the Colorado Open Records Act is showing its age, especially regarding access to the myriad records maintained in spreadsheets and databases by state agencies, cities, counties and other taxpayer-funded entities covered by the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender Support Group
|2 hr
|Nikkster
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|26,913
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|23 hr
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Fri
|Alex
|1
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Fri
|As I see it
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|Feb 3
|lides
|44,604
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|Robert
|118
