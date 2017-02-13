Centennial and Citywide banks merging...

Centennial and Citywide banks merging, will create $2.3B bank

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver-based Centennial Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, will merge with Aurora-based Citywide Banks in a $203 million stock and cash deal, the two companies announced Monday. Citywide Banks will officially fold into Centennial Bank and Trust to create a $2.3 billion bank with 29 locations along the Front Range.

