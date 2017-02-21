Business Q&A: Shiva Coffee, Aurora
Business: Shiva Coffee Address: 17070 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday Founded: 2015 Contact: 303-284-5359, shivacoffee.com Employees: 3 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I like coffee and coffee roasting is my hobby. I always roasted my coffee for my own consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|27,126
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|2 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|45,003
|Gangstalked
|6 hr
|Observer
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Wed
|Walther
|1
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|Wed
|VF 201 Navy Retired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC