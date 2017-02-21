Business Q&A: Shiva Coffee, Aurora

Business Q&A: Shiva Coffee, Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Business: Shiva Coffee Address: 17070 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday Founded: 2015 Contact: 303-284-5359, shivacoffee.com Employees: 3 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I like coffee and coffee roasting is my hobby. I always roasted my coffee for my own consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 27,126
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 2 hr MAGA2016 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Respect71 45,003
Gangstalked 6 hr Observer 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Wed MAGA2016 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Wed Walther 1
Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper Wed VF 201 Navy Retired 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC