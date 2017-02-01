Brooks refutes public comment

Brooks refutes public comment

The Lamar City Council refuted public comments made by farmer and rancher Ed Jones, who spoke at the Jan. 16, meeting. He told the council that the building permit cost for construction on his property would be less expensive if he built in Denver.

