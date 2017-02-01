Aurora tops National League of Cities Let's Move! youth wellness program
Emi Sunrise Luckett, 3, joins the rest of her family for the after school nutrition program at the Meadowood Recreation Center in Aurora. The National League of Cities recognized Aurora's Mayor Steve Hogan for the recent completion of key health and wellness goals for Let's Move! Cities, Towns and Counties.
