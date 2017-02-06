Aurora teen gets two years probation ...

Aurora teen gets two years probation for killing 10-year-old brother in accidental shooting

An 18-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for accidentally shooting and killing his 10-year-old brother - Jaliel "Anthony" Hemmings - last year. Jalecc Calanzo Taylor pleaded guilty in November to negligent child abuse causing death, a Class 3 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

