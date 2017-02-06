Aurora teen gets two years probation for killing 10-year-old brother in accidental shooting
An 18-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation for accidentally shooting and killing his 10-year-old brother - Jaliel "Anthony" Hemmings - last year. Jalecc Calanzo Taylor pleaded guilty in November to negligent child abuse causing death, a Class 3 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Terra Firma
|44,629
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|tbirds_friend
|26,916
|Transgender Support Group
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Mon
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Feb 3
|Alex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC