Aurora prepares for its big transit splash with the opening of the R-Line next week
More than 20 years after the first segment of light-rail opened in metro Denver, the Regional Transportation District is poised to launch its latest train line through the heart of Aurora with a critical new connection for transit riders headed to the airport. "It is a big day for Aurora," said RTD general manager, Dave Genova, standing aboard the new R-Line light-rail train as it rolled alongside Interstate 225 Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|44,891
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|26,986
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Mountain High
|2
|Yin and yang
|Feb 14
|Yin and yang
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|angel721 P
|4
|Denver refugees, immigrants ask city to do more...
|Feb 3
|Alex
|1
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|Jan 29
|Pepto Bismol
|151
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC