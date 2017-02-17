Aurora prepares for its big transit s...

Aurora prepares for its big transit splash with the opening of the R-Line next week

19 hrs ago

More than 20 years after the first segment of light-rail opened in metro Denver, the Regional Transportation District is poised to launch its latest train line through the heart of Aurora with a critical new connection for transit riders headed to the airport. "It is a big day for Aurora," said RTD general manager, Dave Genova, standing aboard the new R-Line light-rail train as it rolled alongside Interstate 225 Friday morning.

