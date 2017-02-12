Aurora police want help finding devel...

Aurora police want help finding developmentaly-disabled boy

Sunday

A 17-year-old developmentally disabled boy, who has medical issues, is missing, and Aurora police are asking the public's help in finding him. Nathan Henderson was last seen on Saturday at Skate City in Littleton, 5801 South Rowell Way.

