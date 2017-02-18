Aurora police investigating shooting ...

Aurora police investigating shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning

Police found the man with gunshot wounds at a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle east of Cherry Creek State Park. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

